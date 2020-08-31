Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 942.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 196,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,690. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.18 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.