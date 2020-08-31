Zacks: Analysts Expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Viewray posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of Viewray stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. 678,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $375.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Viewray has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viewray during the second quarter worth $34,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viewray during the second quarter worth $39,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Viewray during the first quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viewray by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Viewray during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

