Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.15. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

MWA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,954. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

