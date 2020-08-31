Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. Onto Innovation reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Onto Innovation.

ONTO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

