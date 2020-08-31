ZelCash (ZEL) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003130 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

