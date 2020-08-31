Zen Protocol (ZP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $951.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010214 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00544764 BTC.

Sora (XOR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00713326 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006367 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

