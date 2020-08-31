ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Cap of $373,345.49

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $33.94 and $32.15. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $373,345.49 and approximately $1,643.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.86 or 0.05724811 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014838 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

