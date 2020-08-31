ZOM 1-Day Volume Hits $2,524.00 (ZOM)

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. ZOM has a market cap of $534,491.03 and approximately $2,524.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZOM token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZOM has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.01672572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00203872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00180206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.80 or 2.78326416 BTC.

ZOM Profile

ZOM’s total supply is 51,802,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,703,188 tokens. The official website for ZOM is www.yazom.com

Buying and Selling ZOM

ZOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.