-$0.13 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 12,595.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Sensus Healthcare worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS remained flat at $$2.65 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

