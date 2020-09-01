$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Banc of California reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Banc of California by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 206,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,391. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $566.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.49, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.