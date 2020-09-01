$0.32 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.28. Cognex reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,522 shares of company stock worth $24,696,979. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cognex by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 117.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognex by 29.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.02. 35,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,857. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.