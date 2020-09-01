-$0.48 EPS Expected for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Spire reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Spire by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Spire by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

SR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.21. 233,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. Spire has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

