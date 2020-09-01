$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth $143,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,421. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $284.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

