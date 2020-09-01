0xcert (ZXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58,858.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $58,858.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.08 or 0.06088377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00017165 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

