110,000 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 0.4% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,169,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,258 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,892 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 956.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,172,172 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,404,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,082,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

