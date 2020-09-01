-$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce earnings per share of ($2.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.98) and the lowest is ($2.29). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($6.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($10.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.91) to ($5.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business’s revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.95. 163,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.92. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $257.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

