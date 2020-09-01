2,711 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Blue Rock Advisors LLC

Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $153,423.84. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,889 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $128.27. The company had a trading volume of 689,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,608. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

