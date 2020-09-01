3,615 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 24,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,384,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,820,291. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $216.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

