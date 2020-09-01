500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

WBAI traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. 39,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.62. 500.com has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 500.com stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in 500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.23% of 500.com worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

