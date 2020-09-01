5,013 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Acquired by Blue Rock Advisors LLC

Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.64. 632,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

