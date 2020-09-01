AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0044

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, AceD has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $837,622.06 and approximately $27,491.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,873,915 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

