Adya (CVE:ADYA) Trading 27.8% Higher

Adya Inc (CVE:ADYA) traded up 27.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 19,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 7,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.56.

Adya Company Profile (CVE:ADYA)

Adya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers worldwide. The company offers casual calling services; long distance services; voice-over-Internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; prepaid long distance calling cards; and wholesale and re-sale wireless services.

