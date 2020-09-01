Aeron Price Reaches $0.0244 on Major Exchanges (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $488,576.29 and $10,421.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 72.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.52 or 0.06039488 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036190 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARN is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

