AidCoin Price Tops $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $453,452.38 and approximately $125.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00135445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.01640156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00198719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00180161 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00183609 BTC.

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 45,798,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,798,666 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

