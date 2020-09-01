Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 338,286 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.31% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $77,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,726,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,053. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $121.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

