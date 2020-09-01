Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Achieves $387.84 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00004325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. Algorand has a market capitalization of $387.84 million and approximately $135.67 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00134541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.01638763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00177230 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00190090 BTC.

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,817,007 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

