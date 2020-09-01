Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Crake Asset Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 115.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 6.5% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

BABA stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.03. 9,689,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,732,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.63. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $292.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

