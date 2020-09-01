Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $9.90 on Monday, reaching $1,629.53. 1,121,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,235. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,652.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,534.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,388.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

