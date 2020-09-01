ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 31,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 51,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDOG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter.

