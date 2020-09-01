Alset Minerals (CVE:ION) Trading Up 380%

Alset Minerals Corp (CVE:ION) was up 380% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 143,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 163,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Alset Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ION)

Alset Minerals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Mexico lithium, potassium, and boron brine salar assets located in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

