American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,428 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.24% of American Water Works worth $56,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,111,000 after acquiring an additional 852,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after acquiring an additional 662,116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,085,000 after acquiring an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,470,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $141.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,614. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

