Analysts Anticipate Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.20). Itamar Medical posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

ITMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Itamar Medical in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,326. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 143.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 34,952 shares during the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

