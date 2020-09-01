Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $76.61 million and $23.06 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Sistemkoin, Bitinka and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $727.89 or 0.06218350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00017223 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hotbit, Bittrex, Bgogo, Bithumb, ABCC, Bitinka, Coinone, Huobi Korea, Coinall, CoinExchange, Binance DEX, BitMax, Upbit, KuCoin, Coinsuper, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.