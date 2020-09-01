ANON (ANON) Price Down 2.7% This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a total market capitalization of $50,286.06 and $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANON has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00134541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.01638763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00177230 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00190090 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

