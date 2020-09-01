Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Anthem comprises approximately 2.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.40% of Anthem worth $267,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anthem by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,409,000 after buying an additional 120,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,949,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,901,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.52. The stock had a trading volume of 643,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.37.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

