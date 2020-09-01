Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) shares were down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 164.25 ($2.15). Approximately 15,676 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.18).

The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Argentex Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

