Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $7.19 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Arweave has a market cap of $239.94 million and $10.64 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $7.19 or 0.00061382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 80% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $727.89 or 0.06218350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

