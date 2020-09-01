Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ) Stock Price Down 20%

Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ)’s stock price traded down 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 3,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a market cap of $12.42 million and a PE ratio of -23.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Asiabasemetals Company Profile (CVE:ABZ)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc engages in the exploration and development of metals in Canada. The company explores for zinc, iron, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gnome zinc project covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia; and Jean iron ore project comprising 15 mineral claims covering an area of 1,584 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining district of Ontario.

