Atheios Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a market cap of $11,392.47 and approximately $28.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atheios has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 34,888,726 coins and its circulating supply is 32,659,506 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.