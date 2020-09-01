Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Hits $1.05

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and $257,515.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00009017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00131733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.01640060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00197940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00175028 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00185594 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.