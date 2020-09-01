Aventus Market Capitalization Achieves $1.74 Million (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Aventus has a market cap of $1.74 million and $27,555.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aventus has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $721.41 or 0.06167651 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036389 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

