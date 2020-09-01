AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Down 1.1%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 717 ($9.37) and last traded at GBX 717 ($9.37). 81,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 725 ($9.47).

The company has a market cap of $780.57 million and a P/E ratio of 32.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 680.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 677.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50.

About AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

