Axe (AXE) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. Axe has a total market cap of $920,195.20 and $3.08 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000775 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

