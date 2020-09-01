Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,665,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458,906 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $134,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.74. 46,466,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,315,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

