BEST (NYSE:BSTI) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.26. 551,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 855,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05.

About BEST (NYSE:BSTI)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

