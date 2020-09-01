Bezant Reaches 1-Day Volume of $314,710.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and $314,710.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

