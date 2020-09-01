Bismuth (BIS) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $4,555.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000899 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

