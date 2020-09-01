BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 42.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. BitBall has a market capitalization of $911,430.02 and $727,718.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00062307 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,746.49 or 1.00982716 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001430 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000848 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00167456 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001146 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002874 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,955,032 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

