Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Reaches $67,819.07

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $67,819.07 and $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 263.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,339,141 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

