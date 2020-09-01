Bitcoin Fast (BTCF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded down 43.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Bitcoin Fast has a market capitalization of $20,183.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Fast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00061909 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,753.44 or 1.00954038 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001466 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000847 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00167532 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001143 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Profile

BTCF is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,398,997 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co . Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

